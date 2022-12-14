Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $649.00. The stock had previously closed at $392.68, but opened at $366.70. Charter Communications shares last traded at $343.89, with a volume of 34,163 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 13.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

