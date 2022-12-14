Chardan Capital Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Neutral

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $186.00. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Moderna Stock Up 19.6 %

MRNA stock opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $321.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031,916.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,165,786. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

