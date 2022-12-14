CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 9.4%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CEZ, a. s. from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.