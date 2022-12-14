Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $354.03

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.03 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 391.13 ($4.80). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 387.60 ($4.76), with a volume of 392,080 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Ceres Power Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.26. The stock has a market cap of £737.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48.
About Ceres Power
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
