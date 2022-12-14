Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $354.03

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.03 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 391.13 ($4.80). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 387.60 ($4.76), with a volume of 392,080 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.26. The stock has a market cap of £737.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Tudor Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($70,850.20). In other Ceres Power news, insider Tudor Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($70,850.20). Also, insider Eric Lakin acquired 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £20,009.94 ($24,549.06).

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.