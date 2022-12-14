Centric Wealth Management Takes $864,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.