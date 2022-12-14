Centric Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 9,920 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COP. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

