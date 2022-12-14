Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Diodes accounts for 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Diodes by 48.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.39.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
