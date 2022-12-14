Centric Wealth Management Invests $1.75 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

