Centric Wealth Management Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 94,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.