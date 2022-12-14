Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 885 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $307.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $206.90 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

