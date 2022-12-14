Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

