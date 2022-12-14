Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 13,049 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Range Resources worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 61,479 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

