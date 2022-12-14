Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 165,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.