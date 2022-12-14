Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

