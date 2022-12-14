CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CNP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,581. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

