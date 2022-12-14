Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.38 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $87.38 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

