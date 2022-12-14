CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $76.79 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $76.79 million and $15.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00014227 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00043798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00240861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09498273 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,204,608.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

