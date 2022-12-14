CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CCCS. Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,648. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 165,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 600,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

