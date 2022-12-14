CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 57.2% in November

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the November 15th total of 1,841,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,750,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462,773. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

