CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.18. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 146,816 shares trading hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

