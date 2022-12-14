CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 10%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 29,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

CB Scientific Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

