Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 61,719,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,454,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

