Carl C. Icahn Sells 6,047 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $804,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,935,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,369,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Herc by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

