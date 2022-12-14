CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CareMax to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. CareMax has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

CareMax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Triatomic Management LP increased its position in shares of CareMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 441.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.