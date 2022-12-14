Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 439,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.13. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.