Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $43,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $194,138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

