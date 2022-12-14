Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.01 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

NYSE UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.36. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

