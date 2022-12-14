Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $401.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

