Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.44 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.