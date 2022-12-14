Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.09 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Lennar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

