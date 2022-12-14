Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000.

IYW stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $117.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

