Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,599 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock worth $114,127,184. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Shares of GS opened at $368.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.99 and a 200 day moving average of $329.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.