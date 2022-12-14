Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,496,000 after acquiring an additional 312,819 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

