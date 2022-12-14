Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 39,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,673,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

