Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 39,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,673,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.