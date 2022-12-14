Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,067.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

