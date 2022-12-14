Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLWY remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

About Calloway’s Nursery

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.