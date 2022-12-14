Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Calian Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $48.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.