C2X (CTX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

C2X (CTX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. C2X has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $1.93 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, C2X has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

