BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Price Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,717. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

