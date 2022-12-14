Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $262.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

