Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 126 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

