Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 272,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $363.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

