Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $586,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FPE stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

