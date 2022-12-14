Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.