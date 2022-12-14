Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $224.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $185.72 and a one year high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

