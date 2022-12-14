Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

