Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

