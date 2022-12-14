Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

