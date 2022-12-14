Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $760.81

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.81 ($9.33) and traded as low as GBX 704 ($8.64). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 715 ($8.77), with a volume of 129,341 shares traded.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,075.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 714.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 761.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.03.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.