Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) to “Buy”

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on the stock.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($72.63) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($78.95) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nemetschek from €72.50 ($76.32) to €61.25 ($64.47) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

